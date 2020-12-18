Holyport College will stop taking in Year 9 class to make room for more Year 7s

The admissions policy will be changing at Holyport College following a public consultation.

The college will no longer accept a yearly intake of Year 9 students and starting from September 2022, will double its intake of Year 7 day students to 52.

The consultation closed with more than 530 respondents. Of these, nearly 500 fully supported the changes. These were agreed unanimously by the college’s governing body on December 3.

Headmaster Ben McCarey said: “Whilst we are aware that these changes will cause some disappointment to families who would have liked to apply for a year 9 day place from 2022 onwards, the strength of public support for the changes clearly demonstrates the need for additional local places for young people in the community which the school serves.

“I am delighted that we will now be able to right a historical wrong and allow far more local people to attend their local school.”