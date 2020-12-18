Ponies in elf hats walk with BCA students for Alzheimers fundraiser

Two Shetland ponies, four dogs and more than 400 students from Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) set off around the site for a charity walk over the week of November 30 to December 4.

BCA organised a 60-minute charity walk around the college’s 400-acre estate in aid of Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS), with different departments setting off at staggered intervals across the week.

In total, 405 students and staff participated in the walks, accompanied by the festively dressed animals.

Nysa Harris from Alzheimers Dementia Support and Tegan Harris, author of ‘A Kid’s guide to Dementia’ joined BCA for the final presentations on Friday to announce competition winners.

Robin Stone, lecturer for the events management course at BCA, said: “The Alzheimers Dementia Support charity is one that's very close to the hearts of both staff and students at the college.

“It felt like the perfect opportunity for BCA to show its support to a worthy local charity, especially after such a challenging year.”

Alannagh Micallef, a Level 3 events management student, added: “The effort and hard work organising it was all made worthwhile by seeing the smiley faces when the students and staff got back from their walks.”

The college is also in the process of setting up a new on-campus dementia cafe, to be opened in 2021, for the benefit of its health and social care students and those in the community affected by dementia.

The BCA Just Giving page will remain open for donations until Thursday, January 7, after which the grand total will be announced.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ bcaeventsmanagement-students