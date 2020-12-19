Maidenhead's older residents to receive Christmas hampers

More than 100 Christmas hampers have been distributed to Maidenhead's older residents by rotary volunteers.

A total of 114 hampers full of treats including mince pies, stollen and a chocolate Father Christmas were put together by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge and Maidenhead Rotaract on Saturday.

The treats have been sent to those who usually attend the annual OAP Christmas Party hosted each year by Maidenhead Rotaract, which could not go ahead this year.

Some of the recipients have also been supported by Maidenhead Bridge Rotary since the outbreak first started in March.

Lisa Hunter, event organiser, said: “It was such a lovely morning, working together as a team to bring a smile to people’s faces this Christmas.

“There was a real buzz in the room and I was very proud to be a part of it knowing that it will make a difference to someone locally.”