Rough sleepers receive Christmas supplies from Maidenhead Lions and rotarians

Homeless people in Maidenhead and Windsor are set to receive some seasonal good cheer thanks to a joint initiative by two of the borough’s service organisations.

Maidenhead Rotary Club and Maidenhead Lions Club have teamed up to provide 24 bags packed with fun and practical items ranging from socks and toothpaste to chocolate Santas and a wind-up radio which doubles as a torch and phone charger.

Rotarian Eddie Piekut, who is also a volunteer for the Royal Borough Primary Care Service for the Homeless, said: “It’s great to be part of the borough’s overall approach to the homeless.

“The Primary Care Service is quietly piloting a project to counsel some of our local rough sleepers, to develop their self-esteem and help get them back into the mainstream.”

Lions president Karen Brown said: “The presents are part of the Lions’ overall approach to Christmas in 2020, where due to lockdown we have been unable to manage our usual food collection and delivery service.

“We usually deliver about 350 food parcels to people identified by social services.

“This year the lockdown has locked out the Lions from collecting food for our usual Christmas bags.

“So, as well as these presents, we are delivering cards and vouchers to some of our town’s elderly people and young families to let them know Lions are still out there to assist the community where and when needed.”