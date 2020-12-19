Baylis Trust grant to help fix church floor

Money donated from the Advertiser’s owner will go towards fixing a church floor.

All Saints Church in Boyne Hill has received £1,000 from the Louis Baylis Trust to relay the tiles in its main church building.

Built in 1857, the grade one listed building is in need of some TLC, as over the last few years the floor in the main church building has been breaking down.

The £1,000 donation has been put towards the church’s £240,000 fund to relay the floor in 2021.

Father Jeremy Harris said: “The building is wonderful but in constant need of management, the floor has been breaking up over the last decade so we have to get all the tiles up and a new underlay put in.

“We want to get it back looking pretty much as it was so we still have a place where people can gather for Christian worship.”

Over the last 10 years, tiles in the church have been loosening, exposing the mortar which is breaking apart in some places.

Fundraising for the project began in April this year, and members of the congregation have been donating generously, but there is still a funding gap of about £40,000.

Despite the gap, church staff are confident of raising the funds and plan to begin work in April 2021. The project is expected to last six months until October.

Ft Jeremy said: “We have got to make the building safe for future generations.

“We have had incredible generosity from the congregation, even though we have a gap in the funding we are still very hopeful of going ahead.

“We will be having services either in our parish centre or maybe looking for another community building to help out during the five or six months.”