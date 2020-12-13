Rare wall panels from Ockwells Manor come to auction

A set of eight rare Italian wall panels from Ockwells Manor have come to auction directly from the family to Dreweatts auctioneers.

These crimson gilt, silvered and tooled leather tiles, dating from the late 17th or early 18th century, are believed to have been acquired from the house of the Spanish Ambassador in Mexico City in 1946.

The panels were described by the author James Wentworth Day as a ‘superb collection of old stamped Spanish leather wall-coverings’ when he wrote about Ockwells in 1946. The tiles were at the manor until at least the 1960s.

They have been likened to panels in Moritzburg Castle in Germany, known to have been commissioned from Venetian artisans.

Charlotte Schelling is a Dreweatts specialist in European sculpture and works of art.

“These are really quite special from a historical point of view, as they are well-preserved and were likely made by Italian craftsmen,” she said.

“This makes them rare survivors, as many leather wall tiles from this period originate in the Spanish or Dutch tradition.

“They are rare and highly accomplished works of art and offer the opportunity to acquire a piece of local history.”

