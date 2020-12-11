Theresa May meets winner of 'Tiser Christmas card competition

Theresa May met with the winner of the Advertiser’s annual Christmas Card competition on Friday in a socially distanced prize-giving.

In October, Mrs May joined Waitrose representatives to choose from 350 festive entries, deciding on the winner as 11-year-old Claudia Ioras and her card depicting a snowman in a face mask on Maidenhead Bridge.

Claudia was awarded a £100 gift voucher for John Lewis & Waitrose and a selection of arts and craft materials, presented in a meeting at the Maidenhead branch of the supermarket on Friday.

“This was another great year with so many wonderful entries,” said Mrs May. “There is so much talent locally and I’m grateful to all those who entered. It really was difficult to choose a winner.”

Claudia’s design will adorn the front of Mrs May’s official cards, sent out to VIPs and dignitaries, while the runners-up designs will be featured on the back.

“I can’t believe my card design was selected and has now been signed by Theresa May over a thousand times and sent all over the world,” said Claudia.

“She even sent one to the Queen and one to me. It was such an honour to meet her and receive my prize from her in person.

“I couldn’t stop smiling.”

The runners up were Khadeeja Mahmood, 10, and Emilia Bonner, 7, from Courthouse Junior School and Leona Lika, 9, from Herries School. The three runners-up all said they were happy, surprised and excited to have received recognition via a letter from the House of Commons.

“In a year that was so challenging, it was wonderful to see the creativity of the entries,” said Mark Brown, branch director for Maidenhead’s Waitrose.