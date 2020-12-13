Town centre lanterns light up houses and businesses

Norden Farm’s Lantern Trail has got off to a bright start, with lanterns already in 10 locations between Norden Farm and the town centre.

The last day of the lantern trail will be on Saturday. This would ordinarily be the day of the annual Lantern Parade, which cannot take place this winter.

By engaging schools and community groups in much the same way as a normal year, Norden Farm has reached about 1,000 people. Families have begun to hang lanterns in their windows in support of the trail. Some are doing their own mini parades, to make up for the lack of the official one.

“There’s a nice buzz about it – people are so used to having the Lantern Parade, we knew we had to do something this year,” said Norden Farm’s education manager Robyn Bunyan.“For us it’s about continuing to support the community and local businesses.

“The public lanterns have been brilliant, every lantern is unique.

“Hopefully the trail can bring a bit of light back into the town and we can all start building back bigger and better next year.”