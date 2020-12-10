Flooding in Knowl Hill leads to accusations against Grundon Waste Management

Residents and parish councillors have raised concerns over flooding believed to be caused by a waste pipe near a Grundon facility in Star Lane, Knowl Hill.

Last Thursday ‘a distraught neighbour’ told Hurley Parish Council she was advised of a ‘danger to life’ by emergency services as a result of floodwater entering her property.

In response, Giles Meyrick of Hurley Parish Council wrote an email to Wokingham Borough Council, copying in MP Theresa May, Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the Royal Borough, and the Environment Agency.

“The emergency services have advised [the resident] to alert them as soon as water levels start to rise, as the electrical distribution board is easily compromised and could cause death by electrocution,” he wrote.

“I have raised these issues for a number of years with everyone from the local MP to WBC and RBWM senior officers. Does it really take a death to get action?” he asked.

The incident is part of a number of flood cases in the area, believed by residents to be a result of a Grundon pipe leading out to a ditch in Star Lane.

“The ditch is to channel natural runoff from the hill, not from an enlarged industrial yard,” said Michael Turner, a resident who has suffered property damage from the flooding.

But a spokesperson for Grundon said: “Waste water from our Star Works site is discharged into a foul sewer drain, under the consent issued by Thames Water.”

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said: “The council’s drainage team are currently investigating the alleged flooding issues and are working with RBWM and the Grundon Waste Management to resolve the problem.

“A pump is being temporarily used to reduce flood risk. A CCTV survey of the pipe system is being carried out today (November 9).

“Any repair works required as a result of the survey findings will be undertaken as soon as possible.”

Residents are also troubled by the number of Grundon HGVs travelling along the road late at night, which they believe disregards current restrictions.

The Grundon spokesperson said: “We are currently working in unprecedented times, with NHS hospitals working at full capacity. This has naturally resulted in an increase in the quantities of waste being produced and therefore the number of collections required.

“We are endeavouring to minimise the number of early morning vehicle movements and have thanked our neighbours for their understanding and patience during what has been a very challenging year.”

The Environment Agency has said that the Royal Borough are the lead authority for surface water and minor water courses, and made no further comment.

Today (November 10), a spokesperson for the Royal Borough said: “The council is aware of issue surrounding the flooding. Grundon contacted the council on Friday 4 December, seeking to resolve the matter.

“Wokingham Borough Council’s drainage team has agreed to lead this on behalf of both councils, as the culvert straddles the boundary of both boroughs.

“A site inspection was carried out yesterday and further investigations are to follow.”