Maidenhead head teacher wants 'clearer message' on 2021 exams

A Maidenhead headteacher has expressed concerns over students taking exams in 2021 following a period of disruption to their learning.

Dr Andrew Morrison, at the helm of Furze Platt Senior School, said he appreciates the uncertainty caused by the pandemic but has asked for a ‘pragmatic and realistic’ approach to exams next year.

Via a letter addressed to Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, Dr Morrison raised fears that grades would be ‘determined based on COVID outbreaks’ and the ‘good or bad fortune’ of being in the proximity of a positive case.

He also questioned the equality among students with some benefitting better than others from home learning, adding that nothing can replace the classroom.

Since the letter was shared – on November 24 – the Department for Education has since set out extra measures to support students taking 2021 exams.

These include ‘more generous grading’; ‘exam aids’ provided in some tests to reduce the amount young people need to memorise; and additional exams for students who may miss a paper because of the need to self-isolate.

Dr Morrison says he has read the latest guidance and said there are ‘some principles’ behind the plan but wants the Government to ‘communicate a clearer message’ to schools.

“They are sticking to the point that exams are the way forward,” Dr Morrison said. “The reality is that children across the country are likely to be in and out, self-isolating, all the way through to Easter.

“They seem to acknowledge the need to do something – they made an announcement last week but there is no detail behind that announcement.

“[The Government] seem to be starting to think about it, but the devil’s in the detail.”

He added: “I would like them to communicate a clearer message to students, school staff and to parents about how the journey to next summer’s exams are going to work and how the grading is going to ensure parity and equality across our region.”

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “Ahead of exams going ahead in England, we have worked alongside Ofqual and exam boards on a package of exceptional measures to make sure exams are as fair as possible – including generous grading, advance notice of some topic areas and an expert panel to monitor and consider the continuing impact of the pandemic.”

The spokeswoman added that the Government will set out further detail on adaptations to exams 'in the new year'.