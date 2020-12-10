Busy Bees branch raises more than £600 for Child Bereavement UK

A fundraising effort by the Busy Bees nursery on Cookham Road has raised more than £600 – three times its target – for Child Bereavement UK.

Children at the nursery posed for photos and learned all about cameras, lighting and scenery. Their pictures were then printed on cards for family members to buy for themselves or as gifts.

Child Bereavement UK supports families when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.

“It’s such a valuable cause at this time of year and more generally at the moment. In this climate it could be anyone,” said Veshi Dade, centre director for Busy Bees Nurseries.

“When parents come, they say hi, drop off their children and leave – who knows what’s going on at home.”

Rather than inviting in a photographer from outside, the photos were taken by a Busy Bees staffer who aspires to be a photographer.

More than 50 photos were taken of the children over the course of a week to capture them at their best, while they were busy making a card to go with their photograph.

“The children loved it and were so keen, reminding their parents to get their photo,” said Veshi.

The original target for the fundraiser was £200, at a suggested donation of £5 a photo. It has now reached more than £600.

The Just Giving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cookhamroad