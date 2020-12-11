Louis Baylis Trust hands out more than £80,000 in latest donations

The Louis Baylis Trust has handed out more than £80,000 in grants to good causes in the area in its latest round of donations.

After a tough financial year and lack of fundraising events halting many charities’ income, the Maidenhead Advertiser’s owner has distributed the funds to nearly 60 groups in desperate need of support.

Cash will help a diverse group of good causes continue their work as the pandemic rolls into 2021.

These range from large charities like Citizens Advice, to smaller scale projects including the Rarescale Flute Academy, a new name on the list.

The Trust has also assisted the Lions Club of Windsor as it prepares to open a new shop.

Chair of trustees at the Louis Baylis Trust, Peter Sands, said it was a great feeling to be able to help charities through difficult times.

“It has been a tough year – everybody’s income has been hit and we are no different,” he said.

“So we have had to dig into our reserves a bit, which we are happy to do, and we are fortunate to be in quite a strong position.”

A familiar name on the list is The Dash Charity, which supports victims of domestic abuse in the Royal Borough and Slough. It received £1,000 from the Trust.

Lockdown has resulted in an increase in the crime. Peter said: “There is probably a lot more abuse than you see or are aware of. That is another area we have been able to support.”

He added: “It is a superb feeling, it is lovely to be able to support [these charities].

“We have still been able to distribute money, we are not relying on a big event or anything like that, which a lot of these charities are.

“Fundraising for a lot of them is very difficult.”

As COVID-19 vaccines start to roll out and a return to a new normal approaches, Peter said he was hopeful the cash would see the charities through the last remaining periods of the pandemic.

“We are hopeful all of them will survive and continue their normal operations,” he said.

“This is the time of year where you think of those less fortunate than yourself, and we wish them all the best for the festive season and the coming year.

“There is a bit more optimism in the air.”

The charities benefitting from the latest round of Louis Baylis Trust grants are:

Relate: £2,000

Maidenhead Citizens Advice: £12,500

People to Places: £1,000

Timbertown: £2,000

Great Ormond Street Hospital: £1,000

Air Ambulance: £1,000

Thames Hospice: £2,000

Thames Hospice project: £7,000

Maidenhead Heritage Trust: £900

Maidenhead and District Stroke Club: £1,000

Lions Club Christmas boxes: £2,000

Adult Dyslexia: £1,000

The British Forces Foundation: £1,000

The Dash Charity: £1,000

Samaritans: £500

Cookham Festival: £1,000

Maidenhead Music Society: £500

All Saints Church, Boyne Hill: £1,000

Beehive Pre-School: £500

Link Foundation: £2,000

Boyne Hill Cricket Club: £1,000

Target Ovarian Cancer: £1,000

Alzheimers Dementia Support: £1,000

Re:Charge R&R: £3,000

Helen and Douglas House: £1,000

Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club: £1,000

Thames Valley Partnership: £1,000

Autism Group: £1,000

Maidenhead Drama Guild: £1,500

Cookham Dean Cricket Club: £1,000

Beat Routes: £500

Eton Wick Village Association: £500

Windsor Horse Rangers: £1,000

Art Beyond Belief: £500

Chattertots: £500

Slough Immigration Aid Unit: £3,000

St Nicolas Playgroup (Taplow): £500

Autism Berkshire: £1,000

Cookham Community Allotment: £750

Bucks Mind: £500

Islamic Trust Maidenhead: £1,600

Holy Trinity Garrison and Parish Church: £1,000

Maidenhead Sailing Club: £2,000

Lions Club of Windsor: £1,000

West Windsor Hub: £1,500

Cranbourne and Ascot Pre-School: £500

Hurst Bowling Club: £1,000

Myaware: £1,000

Rarescale Flute Academy: £800

Windsor St George Rotary Club: £750

Littlewick Green Cricket Club: £1,000

Eton Community CIC: £500

Total: £81,800