SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 11
10 °C
Sat, 12
8 °C
Sun, 13
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Louis Baylis Trust hands out more than £80,000 in latest donations

    The Louis Baylis Trust has handed out more than £80,000 in grants to good causes in the area in its latest round of donations.

    After a tough financial year and lack of fundraising events halting many charities’ income, the Maidenhead Advertiser’s owner has distributed the funds to nearly 60 groups in desperate need of support.

    Cash will help a diverse group of good causes continue their work as the pandemic rolls into 2021.

    These range from large charities like Citizens Advice, to smaller scale projects including the Rarescale Flute Academy, a new name on the list.

    The Trust has also assisted the Lions Club of Windsor as it prepares to open a new shop.

    Chair of trustees at the Louis Baylis Trust, Peter Sands, said it was a great feeling to be able to help charities through difficult times.

    “It has been a tough year – everybody’s income has been hit and we are no different,” he said.

    “So we have had to dig into our reserves a bit, which we are happy to do, and we are fortunate to be in quite a strong position.”

    A familiar name on the list is The Dash Charity, which supports victims of domestic abuse in the Royal Borough and Slough. It received £1,000 from the Trust.

    Lockdown has resulted in an increase in the crime. Peter said: “There is probably a lot more abuse than you see or are aware of. That is another area we have been able to support.”

    He added: “It is a superb feeling, it is lovely to be able to support [these charities].

    “We have still been able to distribute money, we are not relying on a big event or anything like that, which a lot of these charities are.

    “Fundraising for a lot of them is very difficult.”

    As COVID-19 vaccines start to roll out and a return to a new normal approaches, Peter said he was hopeful the cash would see the charities through the last remaining periods of the pandemic.

    “We are hopeful all of them will survive and continue their normal operations,” he said.

    “This is the time of year where you think of those less fortunate than yourself, and we wish them all the best for the festive season and the coming year.

    “There is a bit more optimism in the air.”

    The charities benefitting from the latest round of Louis Baylis Trust grants are:

    Relate: £2,000

    Maidenhead Citizens Advice: £12,500

    People to Places: £1,000

    Timbertown: £2,000

    Great Ormond Street Hospital: £1,000

    Air Ambulance: £1,000

    Thames Hospice: £2,000

    Thames Hospice project: £7,000

    Maidenhead Heritage Trust: £900

    Maidenhead and District Stroke Club: £1,000

    Lions Club Christmas boxes: £2,000

    Adult Dyslexia: £1,000

    The British Forces Foundation: £1,000

    The Dash Charity: £1,000

    Samaritans: £500

    Cookham Festival: £1,000

    Maidenhead Music Society: £500

    All Saints Church, Boyne Hill: £1,000

    Beehive Pre-School: £500

    Link Foundation: £2,000

    Boyne Hill Cricket Club: £1,000

    Target Ovarian Cancer: £1,000

    Alzheimers Dementia Support: £1,000

    Re:Charge R&R: £3,000

    Helen and Douglas House: £1,000

    Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club: £1,000

    Thames Valley Partnership: £1,000

    Autism Group: £1,000

    Maidenhead Drama Guild: £1,500

    Cookham Dean Cricket Club: £1,000

    Beat Routes: £500

    Eton Wick Village Association: £500

    Windsor Horse Rangers: £1,000

    Art Beyond Belief: £500

    Chattertots: £500

    Slough Immigration Aid Unit: £3,000

    St Nicolas Playgroup (Taplow): £500

    Autism Berkshire: £1,000

    Cookham Community Allotment: £750

    Bucks Mind: £500

    Islamic Trust Maidenhead: £1,600

    Holy Trinity Garrison and Parish Church: £1,000

    Maidenhead Sailing Club: £2,000

    Lions Club of Windsor: £1,000

    West Windsor Hub: £1,500

    Cranbourne and Ascot Pre-School: £500

    Hurst Bowling Club: £1,000

    Myaware: £1,000

    Rarescale Flute Academy: £800

    Windsor St George Rotary Club: £750

    Littlewick Green Cricket Club: £1,000

    Eton Community CIC: £500

    Total: £81,800

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved