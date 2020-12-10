Maidenhead Lions Club launches Christmas appeal to help needy

The Lions Club of Maidenhead hopes to ‘bring a smile’ to people’s faces as it launches a Christmas appeal to help those in need this festive season.

Normally, members would be stationed outside supermarkets collecting non-perishable food items to then hand out via seasonal hampers to people who need them in and around the town.

But with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, and with many Lions members considered at risk, the charity has set up a fundraising drive to ensure it can continue supporting vulnerable people.

These include those in care homes, homeless people, youngsters leaving care and struggling families.

The Christmas Appeal has already received a boost from The Prince Philip Trust Fund, The Shanly Trust, as well as both Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in Maidenhead.

And The Louis Baylis Trust – which owns the Advertiser – has also chipped in with a £2,000 grant to help the club on its way.

“We just didn’t want to not do something,” said Brenda Butler, secretary of Maidenhead Lions Club.

The charity wants to raise money to provide people with supermarket vouchers to make up for its usual cancelled tradition of delivering hundreds of seasonal food hampers.

It will also be sending out treats to care home residents and staff, and goodie bags to the homeless, with a wind-up radio in each.

“All of them will get a Christmas card, because for some of the people sadly, it is their only card,” Brenda added.

“We Lions are delighted to be able to do something. All year we have had to cancel things and it is unhelpful for us to not be able to do what we would like.

“We are pleased that we have been able to find a way to still support people and we hope it brings a smile to their face.

“We have not been able to help as much as some of the younger groups but we have been there as a back-up and will continue to support groups and individuals.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/37Nnj98