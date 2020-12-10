Cox Green beautician wins national award

A Cox Green beautician who has endured a tough year for her industry has won a national award.

Annette Hester, who runs Annette’s Beauty in Barn Drive, was one of the Beauty Therapist of the Year award winners at this year’s British Hair and Beauty Talent Awards.

Despite enduring a difficult year where she has been forced to close her business for several months, Annette was delighted to be recognised for her hard work.

She said: “I was shocked to start off with but I’m very pleased, especially this year because in the beauty industry we really caught the bad end of the pandemic. It was a little buzz.”

Beauticians have been affected significantly by COVID-19 this year, and Annette closed her salon down from March to August during the first lockdown and then again during the second lockdown, only reopening on Friday last week.

On what she does differently to other beauticians, Annette was confident that her close connection with her customers is what saw her claim the award.

She said: “When I did reopen all my customers wanted to do was give me a hug, and they couldn’t but it was fantastic to see them.

“I always make sure I’m on top of the new training so the treatment they get is always the best.

“I’m a fun, bubbly person, they feel comfortable when they come here, they are very relaxed, and that’s something that comes through.

“It’s their personal time, its a treatment, a treat, nice relaxation and a chance to get out of the house.”