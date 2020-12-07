Remember When: Dave Allen, Bobby Moore and Brotherhood of Man popped by

1970: Comedian Dave Allen arrived at Maidenhead Station with a film unit in tow.

The Irishman was filming for his new top secret BBC2 series, which was due to air in the new year.

1975: Nearly 200 pupils at Furze Platt School were due to take part in a production of the musical, Oliver!

Carl Sutherland had the starring role.

1980: World Cup winner Bobby Moore arrived at York Road to see his Oxford City side defeat Maidenhead United.

The England legend managed his side to a flattering 2-0 win on a bitterly cold night – condemning the Magpies to their fifth league defeat in a row.

1985: Maidenhead’s Christmas lights were switched on to bring some festive colour to the town.

Organisers had spent £4,500 on replacing old decorations and adding new displays.

1985: Eurovision winning group Brotherhood of Man was among the VIP guests as Maidenhead’s newest nightclub opened (main picture).

Cinderella Rockerfella’s, in Queen Street, featured an art deco style in plush pink and black, with 1920s-style pictures adorning the walls.

The fun featured carol singing, food supplied by scout groups and shop staff in fancy dress.

1995: Pupils at Winbury School were preparing to be transformed into angels, shepherds and wise men for a nativity play for parents.

All 80 pupils had been taking part in rehearsals for the show since October.