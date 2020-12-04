Firefighters warn of seasonal dangers via Maidenhead exhibition

A static exhibition has been set up by firefighters in the Nicholsons Centre, warning people of fire and other dangers which typically increase at this time of year.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) exhibit is in the space which was occupied by seating for Starbucks, and will be there until December 31.

Each display conveys a specific message, including safety on the roads; with candles; electrical items; cooking; and celebrating safely.

Station manager Martin Simmonds said: “RBFRS wants people to celebrate safely over this festive period in every way. We are not encouraging people to go and loiter around that area but to go and quickly have a look if you’re out.”

He added: “This time of year, with the change of weather, the roads get icy. The mornings are colder; darker evenings, and we see an increase in road traffic

collisions.”

Mr Simmonds also reminded people not to leave candles

unattended and near curtains which could be blown towards a naked flame.

Visit www.rbfrs.co.uk, @RBFRSofficial on Twitter and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue on Facebook for more information.