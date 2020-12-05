SITE INDEX

    • Former Royal Borough mayor writes book charting rowing history

    Former Royal Borough mayor Paul Lion has written a book about the history of rowing in the area.

    The former Conservative councillor – who was succeeded by Cllr Sayonara Luxton – has taken more than four years to write his book, titled ‘It’s a load of Rowlocks: a potted history of Maidenhead Rowing Club’.

    The 477-page book contains ‘loads of history’ from as far back as the 1800s, according to Mr Lion, and also reserves a special mention for Gerald Baylis, the father of Advertiser chairman, Jason Baylis, who won at a 1962 Hereford Regatta.

    The book looks back at the Thames bursting its banks, some famous local faces and drugs cheating in the sport.

    Contact lauralion 792@gmail.com to buy a book at £22 (small) and £45 (large).

