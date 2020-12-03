Thames Hospice reopens all 22 retail stores and calls for support

Thames Hospice reopened its stores to eager customers ready to start their Christmas shopping this week, with a little help from a familiar face.

All 22 of the charity’s shops have been closed since the second lockdown, resulting in a further loss of income of £250,000 for the hospice, based at Bray Lake.

Thames Hospice ambassador and star of ‘Only Fools and Horses’ Sue Holderness was joined by chair of trustees Jonathan Jones at the charity’s Windsor and Maidenhead stores on Wednesday to celebrate the reopening and welcome customers.

Julie Rowley, director of retail at Thames Hospice, said: “Thank you so much to Sue Holderness for joining us and making our reopening so special.

“It is fantastic to welcome back our wonderful loyal customers, as well as our staff and volunteers.

“The hospice’s income from its retail operations has been hugely affected by the pandemic, so we are thrilled to be able to open our doors once again during the festive season.

“We look forward to raising vital income for the hospice in the busy Christmas period ahead. Please pop in to any of our stores and support your local hospice this Christmas.”

The shops are selling a range of Christmas decorations, cards and gifts, as well as pre-loved clothing and homeware.

All shops will also be accepting donations between 10am-4pm, Monday-Saturday, and 11am-3pm on Sundays.