Gardens sought for Maidenhead charity open garden weekend

Interesting gardens of all shapes and sizes are being sought by Maidenhead Rotary Club for an Open Gardens weekend in aid of charity.

The event, which will run over three days from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, June 27, will raise money for dementia research and other Rotary charities.

Organisers want to hear from the owners of gardens large and small, new or well-established and hope to include places of interest around Maidenhead that might never before have been open to the public.

The aim is to engage with as much of the community as possible and organisers are hoping that a school garden and allotments can be included. Tickets will be available online and from Braywick Heath Nursery.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to bring people together, during a year of lockdown and isolation,” said Rotary Club President, Mary Spinks.

Email Maidenhead Rotary Club at contact@maidenheadopengardens.org