Maidenhead Heritage Centre's plea to support it after lockdown

The Maidenhead Heritage Centre has announced that it will reopen immediately following the national lockdown.

Restrictions end on Wednesday, December 2 and the Park Street museum is calling on people to support it for their Christmas shopping and make use of it as it reopens the following day.

Museums can open under Tier 2 regulations, which the Royal Borough will enter next week.

Manager Flora Woodruff also announced that popular online lectures via Zoom would continue from now until Easter 2021.

“With no guarantee that restrictions will not be tightened again after Christmas, the lectures, online exhibitions and social media are enabling us to expand our audience while staying in touch with all the wonderful local people,” she said.

“We are asking Advertiser readers to continue that support by visiting our online shop if they are reluctant to visit in person.

“Readers can also help by taking advantage of 30 per cent off the cost of a voucher for our Spitfire Simulator Experience.”

Visit maidenheadheritage.org.uk for more information.