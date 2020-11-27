First festive version of Maidenhead Town Show to be hosted across social media

Craft Coop will be holding its very first Festive Town Show this December, using popular opinion on social media to judge the winning festive crafty products.

The Maidenhead-based social enterprise is the organiser of the annual Maidenhead Town Show, held every September in the town centre.

The Town Show celebrates local creativity of all sorts including baking, crafts, photography, performances by local dance and musical groups, and a dog show.

As with many events in past months, it was held online this year.

Organisers chose to see it as an opportunity to showcase new areas they ordinarily would not be able to feature, including garden displays and pets of all sorts.

“We had such a positive reaction to the online Town Show, and we thought that people could use as many reasons to celebrate as possible this year, so we decided to organise another online event,” said Craft Coop director Deborah Jones.

“Christmas is a time when many people make gifts and decorations anyway, so it just made sense to do it around this time.”

People will be able to post photos of their entries in 11 festive categories on the Maidenhead Town Show Facebook page from November 28.

Any technique can be used but all entries should be handcrafted. Each entrant will have two weeks to gather as many ‘likes’ from the public on their photos as possible.

Winners in each category will be those photos with the most likes by noon on December 12. The winners will be announced that evening.

Each winner will receive a voucher which can be spent in several different shops.

Categories include: Christmas Card, Christmas Wreath, Seasonal Floral Arrangement, Christmas Ornament/Bauble, Decorated Christmas Cake, Festive Hat/Headgear, Christmas Jumper, Something Commemorating 2020, Outdoor Decorations, Gingerbread House, and Decorated Biscuit

Visit the Maidenhead Show Facebook page, or contact Craft Coop by emailing info@craftcoop.co.uk for details.