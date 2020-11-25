Lib Dem blasts borough parking strategy as fiery cabinet looms

A Liberal Democrat councillor has claimed the borough’s parking strategy does not have ‘much meat on the bones’ ahead of a cabinet meeting tomorrow (Thursday).

The party came to blows with the Conservatives last month over a decision to defer the strategy until today’s meeting. It was originally due to be discussed on October 29.

The document sets out the borough’s five-year plan for parking, with Councillor David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) saying he was waiting for more resident feedback before presenting it to fellow colleagues.

But Lib Dem councillor for Clewer East, Amy Tisi, has asked questions over the strategy once more ahead of the Zoom meeting.

Last month, concerns were raised over the quality of writing and lack of notice that the paper would be deferred. This time Cllr Tisi has asked why a resident discount scheme – proposed in the previous paper – is now not included.

In the report, the council states that this ‘will not be implemented at this time due to the financial position of the authority’.

“My question is: if they could afford it last month, why can we still not afford it this month? Was it properly signed off?” she said.

“From the point of view of residents, that is one of the things they most care about.”

Cllr Tisi called for the council to undertake ‘detailed’ work on areas mentioned in the report, claiming there was not much substance to the strategy.

“Residents have been waiting a long time for this report, [they] will be disappointed there is not much meat on the bones,” she said.

“What I would like is to see them [the council] commission some really detailed focus work into one of the areas.”

Cllr Tisi added that she wants the council to review Resident Parking Zones, and make parking charges ‘more equitable’ across the borough.

“When the Advantage Card [discount] went, most people – if they are parking – are having to pay extortionate rates,” she said.

In response to the concerns about there not being much ‘meat’ in the report, Cllr Cannon said he is ‘not prepared to comment’ on this until the cabinet meeting tonight.

“If Cllr Tisi has any contributions to make [to the report], we are very happy to listen,” he added.

When asked if he was content with the strategy as it prepares to return to councillors, Cllr Cannon said he was ‘comfortable with this paper going to cabinet’.

He added that Resident Parking Zones, cited by Cllr Tisi as a key priority, were ‘being reviewed’.