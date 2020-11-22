Couple donate young silver birch tree to Green Lane weir

A donated silver birch tree has been planted by Maidenhead Waterways at the side of Stafferton Way near the new weir at Green Lane.

The tree was donated by local couple Elizabeth Assman and Stephen McPherson, who describe the restored waterways as ‘fantastic’.

Ian Caird, the waterways volunteer who arranged the planting, said: “We are delighted to accept this generous gift, and of course the birch tree will go from strength to strength as the years go by.”

Richard Davenport, chairman of the trustees, added: “We’re always keen to gradually increase the number of trees by the waterway.

“It’s in an ideal location and the council is happy, since there is no cost to them.

“We want to encourage more donations of trees, which add to the atmosphere and ambience of the weir area.”