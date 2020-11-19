Plastic-free pop-up opens in Nicholsons Centre

A zero waste pop-up shop in Maidenhead has expanded and reopened – and is now donating 30 per cent of its profits to the Dash domestic violence charity until Christmas.

Filling Good, based in the Nicholson Centre in the unit next door to Superdrug, reopened on Tuesday. It sells essential, eco-friendly products until the end of December.

It uses plastic free packaging and encourages shoppers to bring their own containers.

For items like pasta or liquid soap, customers bring their own containers, fill them up with whatever they like, weigh the produce and pay for however much they have taken.

Filling Good was originally set up by founder Nelly Semaille early last year, operating on a stall out of Craft Coop.

The shop has now turned into a community benefit society with more than 100 members. Run by volunteers, Filling Good is not-for-profit, with money going back into the business.

During the first lockdown, Craft Coop had to close, as it is non-essential, and it was not possible for Filling Good to go looking for a new premises.

There were many other complications selecting somewhere to be, and a lot of work went on behind the scenes.

“We were impatient to get started again,” said Nelly. “We wanted to keep momentum going.”

The team plans to move to permanent premises in the new year, on the high street opposite Sports Direct.

The current pop-up in a free unit of the Nicholson Centre is intended to tide over keen customers until then.