Virtual Maidenhead artisan market goes live this weekend

A virtual Maidenhead artisan market will go live tomorrow (Saturday), providing early Christmas present inspiration.

With lockdown halting plans for a physical event, the digital version – run by the Craft Coop and the council – will launch from 10am-4pm on November 21.

A total of 28 traders have signed up so far, ranging from food to handmade bag makers.

There will be a chance to view products and contact traders if products are of interest.

Writing on Facebook, organisers said: “We can’t wait to welcome you into the town centre next year but in the meantime, we’re excited to launch virtually.

“Lots of amazing gifts made by local crafters for excellent Christmas gift ideas.”

Information on the market can be found by searching ‘Maidenhead Artisan Market’ on Facebook, which is where the market will be held this weekend.