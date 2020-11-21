Remember When: Edwina Currie caused a stir and the Boy and Boat statue was unveiled

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1975: Maidenhead Salvation Army Young People’s Singing Company was on its way to Cardiff.

Rehearsals were in full swing for the company’s performance at Cardiff Citadel, with performers staying overnight at the homes of members of the congregation and take part in the Sunday service.

1975: About 20 regulars from the Stag and Hounds pub in Braywick were joined by 22 staff members from Pandair Freight for a sponsored walk (main picture).

The walkers set off from the Magpie in Flackwell Heath and walked the 10 miles back to the Stag and Hounds, passing through Cookham and collecting £95 on the way. In total, more than £300 was raised for Clarefield Court Hospital.

1985: Egg-centrics Andy Rowe and Simon Stebbings chose a belly-bloating way to raise money for the Friends of Fratons Christmas appeal.

Inspired by a scene from the Paul Newman film Cool Hand Luke, the Maidenhead pair attempted to eat 50 hard-boiled eggs each in one hour.

Unfortunately, neither Andy or Simon were able to crack it, with Simon putting away 26 eggs and Andy managing 13.

1985: A host of past mayors gathered at the town hall to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Maidenhead’s mayoralty.

Former mayors whose terms dated back to the 1950s gathered for the event.

1990: Conservative politician Edwina Currie angered local Tories by refusing to support Margaret Thatcher for the party leadership election.

The then-backbencher visited the Castle Hotel in Windsor for a constituency women’s lunch and faced multiple questions from Thatcher loyalists angered by the fact she had written in a national newspaper that it was time for a new Prime Minister.

The former health minister told the audience ‘the ordinary man in the street wants Michael Heseltine’ to cries of ‘that’s not true’ from the crowd.

1995: Hitachi emerged victorious as teams lined up for the Advertiser’s Cracker Challenge at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

The fundraising event, which raised £2,500, saw 10 teams compete in a series of It’s a Knockout-style competitions.

Representatives from the ’Tiser, the Magnet, the council, Seiko, Hitachi, St Regis Paper Mill and MDA Food Services took on the challenge, with activities including three-legged football and an obstacle course.

1995: A fun-packed day of celebrations marked the completion of Maidenhead’s £2.5million revamp.

The day kicked off with the official unveiling of the new Boy and Boat statue in the High Street, followed by the pulling of a giant Christmas cracker.

There were also street entertainers, a string quarter and an appearance by Sonic the Hedgehog.