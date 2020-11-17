Ex-Oldfield pupil has novel exhibited at esteemed book fair

A former Oldfield Primary School student, 12, has become one of the youngest authors to have her work exhibited at a prestigious book fair.

Kande Summers’ book Going Home: Diary of a Teenage Alien is a dystopian story about an intergalactic war and the affects this would have on life on earth.

It was one of millions of titles exhibited at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), held in the United Arab Emirates.

The 38th SIBF is the Middle East’s and Africa’s largest book fair and the world’s fourth largest book fair, and opened its doors to the public between November 4 and 14.

Emigrating with her parents at the age of seven from the UK to Abu Dhabi, Kande attended English speaking schools where her interest in literature was encouraged, having already began reading while attending the Bray Road school in her early years.

