Pre-school says Louis Baylis Trust grant is 'lifeline'

A pre-school says a £500 grant from The Louis Baylis Trust is ‘a lifeline’ as it has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held at Furze Platt War Memorial Hall, the staff at Little Fishes have ensured that all government guidelines on minimising Covid-19 transmission were followed.

This included limiting attendances, keeping the children in small ‘bubbles’, and cancelling parent show-arounds. All of this has reduced attendance and income.

The Little Fishes parent volunteer committee has boosted income by fundraising to supplement running costs and purchase of learning resources. Lockdown has already cancelled the highly successful summer fair, and it is likely the parents’ disco and Christmas fair will suffer the same fate.

All these issues meant that Little Fishes was in a precarious position, but thanks to The Louis Baylis Trust, Little Fishes has been able to swim against the tide of COVID-19.

It purchased resources that can be kept clean and sanitised, extra outdoor equipment, all-in-one waterproof suits to facilitate outdoor learning, plus extra arts and crafts items to limit sharing.

“The Louis Baylis Trust has been a lifeline, and we are very grateful for their support at an exceptionally difficult time,” said Rebecca Humphreys, business manager at the pre-school.

“The grant has helped us remain open, which has supported working parents. This is an example of community goodwill being key to supporting children’s educational and emotional needs.

“We pride ourselves on being a pre-school that supports the whole family and integrates the whole community”.

For more information on Little Fishes pre-school, call 01628 639593, email admin@little-fishes-preschool.co.uk, or visit www.little-fishes-preschool.co.uk