Alexander Devine launches Christmas lights trail to 'spread cheer'

A Maidenhead hospice is calling on families and businesses to join in with a Christmas lights trail to spread ‘some much needed cheer’.

After the event received a positive response last year, Alexander Devine Children's Hospice, in Snowball Hill, is hoping that even more homes will take part this time around.

The children’s hospice has designed a poster for people to put up in their windows to show neighbours that their festive lights are part of the trail, and encourage donations.

Supporters also have the option of being added to a lights trail map to impress more people with their creations, with all funds raised going towards the hospice.

Alexander Devine’s fundraising director Harjit Bola said: “There is a really strong sense of people wanting to go all out this festive season and spreading some much-needed cheer amongst our community.

“With such a positive response to last year’s Devine Christmas Lights Trail, we wanted to do it again this year but try and get more people involved who may feel their festive lights aren’t as impressive as others.

“We have introduced a new window poster that people can use to show that they are part of the trail.

“So whether they are simply displaying some beautiful twinkling fairy lights, creating a spectacular light show or have got a herd of LED reindeers in their garden, they can all help spread the festive magic and raise much needed funds for our charity.

“We have launched a dedicated Facebook group and already have had such a wonderful response from people wanting to be involved.”

Those interested in signing up for the event should email fundraising@alexanderdevine.org or call 01628 822777. Request to join the Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/devinechristmaslights