    • Maidenhead Lions Swimarathon postponed until July

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Maidenhead Lions has had to postpone its 36th annual Swimarathon from January to July due to COVID-19 restrictions.

    “I am sure this is no surprise to you in these very strange times,” said Swimarathon leader Brenda Butler in a message to the event’s team leaders.

    “May I take this opportunity of thanking you for your support over many years.”

    She added: “In 2020 nearly 100 teams of eight swam in relay on each hour from 7am through to 7pm, and raised over £40,000 – the best year ever.”

    The event will be postponed until Sunday, July 4 next year and will be held at the new Braywick Leisure Centre Pool.

    “We very much hope that we can hold it then, subject to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Brenda.

    Maidenhead

