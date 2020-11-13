Maidenhead Lions Swimarathon postponed until July

10:00AM, Friday 13 November 2020
Maidenhead Lions has had to postpone its 36th annual Swimarathon from January to July due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I am sure this is no surprise to you in these very strange times,” said Swimarathon leader Brenda Butler in a message to the event’s team leaders.
“May I take this opportunity of thanking you for your support over many years.”
She added: “In 2020 nearly 100 teams of eight swam in relay on each hour from 7am through to 7pm, and raised over £40,000 – the best year ever.”
The event will be postponed until Sunday, July 4 next year and will be held at the new Braywick Leisure Centre Pool.
“We very much hope that we can hold it then, subject to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Brenda.
