Toddler music club holds first live-streamed session

A toddlers music club has run its first ever live-streamed session.

Teddies Music Club has run musical events for babies, children and their grown-ups in Maidenhead, Marlow, Twyford and Windsor for the last 30 years.

Musicians Claire Ross-Masson and Zita Newcome have had to think differently now that the nation has locked down again.

Teddies streamed performance, with 45 minutes of songs and activities accompanied by percussion, as well as colouring and other visuals. Sessions are taking place every Monday and can be booked for £5. You can view the video at any time on the day. Visit bookwhen.com/teddiesmusicclub or email info@teddiesmusicclub.co.uk for details.