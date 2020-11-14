Claires Court School planning appeal begins next week

The planning inquiry which will determine whether a private school can build a new campus on greenbelt land will commence next week.

The inquiry into whether Claires Court School can move its senior boys and girls schools to its junior boys site in The Ridgeway, off Cannon Lane, will begin at 10am on Wednesday, November 18.

During the eight-day hearing, which will be conducted on Microsoft Teams, the school’s plans, which were rejected by councillors on the Maidenhead Development Management Panel in August 2019, will be considered by a planning inspector.

The school is appealing the refusal of the application, which also includes the construction of a sports pavilion that would be shared by Maidenhead Hockey Club.