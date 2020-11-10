Community prepares to celebrate Diwali in lockdown

Hindus, Sikhs and Jains are preparing to celebrate Diwali in a different style due to the religious festival falling during the second national lockdown.

The five-day festival of lights gets underway on Thursday with the main day of celebrations due to take place on Saturday.

The event would usually see groups getting together to take part in puja, prayer, before enjoying a day of singing, dancing and celebrating.

But with Government restrictions banning people from meeting indoors and restricting the use of places of worship, Maidenhead Hindu Society president Chander Malhotra said this year’s festivities are likely to be ‘very hard’.

He said: “It’s very hard because this is the time everyone celebrates with the whole family around them.

“During the normal situation people get together in one house, people that don’t have their families get together with their friends and if they don’t have anybody then they go to temples.”

The 68-year-old said prayers will be carried out virtually and he expects people will still create light displays within their homes.

But he urged the community to follow the COVID-19 guidelines in order to keep people safe.

“Everyone is going through a difficult time and there are a lot of people living alone. We are not the only ones who are being affected,” he added.

“If we all obey the law then it will be better and safer for everybody.

“If you create a problem now, you’ll regret it later and there’s no point.”