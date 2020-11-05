Self-employed face 'nerve-wracking' situation in second lockdown

Entrepreneur Tabitha Beaven is staying positive following the toughening of coronavirus restrictions despite the ‘nerve-wracking’ situation many self-employed people are in.

The 41-year-old set up her own business, Light Mind, in 2016 and has since founded Maidenhead’s Tuneless Choir and organised corporate wellbeing events.

Her status as a sole director of a limited company meant she was ineligible for self-employed income support when the pandemic struck.

The Government’s furlough scheme could not cover her mortgage payments either, so she decided to keep working throughout the year, taking her community singing sessions online.

Up to 50 people have been logging in to ‘sing like no one is listening’ each week and Tabitha is hoping this community support will continue over the coming weeks.

She said: “It’s hard but you have to keep positive and do what you do. Moaning about what you haven’t got isn’t going to help.

“Looking back, knowing that handout support from the Government wasn’t there I had come up with different ways to use the resources and skills I have to do different things to be able to afford my life financially.”

She added: “It’s been really nerve-wracking not knowing where the bills are going to get paid from because the only way I managed to live off the money coming in was taking a mortgage break.”

The Maidenhead resident also started working part-time as a community manager at the co-working facility MyWorkSpot, in Reform Road.

David Johnston, co-founder of the business, said the offices will remain open during the second lockdown as many of its members ‘fundamentally could not operate’ without access to its COVID-19 secure office space.

He said: “From a MyWorkSpot perspective we’re fully supportive of all the Government measures and will abide by the measures. What anecdotally we are seeing is a lot more determination from members and businesses.”