'Save Maidenhead Great Park' art competition launches

A children’s art competition has launched today (Thursday) to raise awareness of a campaign to turn Maidenhead Golf Course into a park.

The contest is being by run by artist Emma Sweeting, who got involved with the ‘Save Maidenhead Great Park’ campaign when its organisers asked her to design a campaign poster in the spring.

As it stands the 200-acre golf course in Shoppenhangers Road, which is owned by the council and leased to the golf club, is part of the Borough Local Plan and earmarked for 2,000 new homes.

The Save Maidenhead Great Park campaigners have started a petition to ‘save this wildlife rich green space in our town centre to create a new park for all the people of Maidenhead to enjoy’.

Emma, who runs her own personalised portrait business Sweetings Greetings, created the Art for the Park competition for children to design their dream outdoor space.

“We want them to be as free and liberated with their artwork as they are when they’re in the park, so really to go wild,” said the mum of three.

“It’s also quite nice because it’s just reminding the children and their parents why its lovely to have green space.”

The contest is open to children and young people in the Royal Borough in the categories; under eights, eight to 12, and 12 to 18.

Entries can be put on the page using any medium, including pens, pencils, chalks, paints, and textiles, and also demonstrated through sculpture and junk modelling with photos of favourite entries shared on social media each week.

Emma got on board with the campaign because she is ‘mad keen on fresh air and exercise’ and she says a Maidenhead Great Park ‘could be fantastic’.

“It’s such an enormous space,” said Emma.

“There’s enough room to have an outdoor theatre, and a little farm and things like that but also have acres and acres left with just wild space and footpaths.”

Emma questioned how necessary more houses are when ‘Maidenhead is full’.

“The council needs to just stop building basically and start thinking about the future generations,” she added.

“Climate change is such a big issue and the trees on the golf course are 100 years old and they protect all of us in Maidenhead from the noise and pollution from the motorway, and there’s thousands of species of wildlife living there and the idea they’re just going to cut it all down, it’s just awful.”

To enter the competition, a photograph of entrants’ artwork needs to be emailed to artforthepark@maidenheadgreatpark.co.uk by December 10. Go to www.sweetingsgreetings.com for details.

During a full council meeting on Tuesday, October 27, the majority of public questions were centred on the implications of redeveloping Maidenhead Golf Course.



Deborah Ludford said the golf course filters pollution and absorbs carbon in the town, making ‘every inch of that golf course important habitat for people as well as wildlife.”

In response, Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) said she understood the passion people had for wanting to make the golf course a great park but said the council had ‘limited places where we can build’ and cited the flood plain as one example.

“We will work in other areas of the borough to increase biodiversity and to create natural swathes where we can increase habitat,” she said.

“We are not taking all the trees in the golf course.”

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) explained that the golf course was ‘ideal’ for redevelopment as it was in walking distance of the town centre and Maidenhead train station – reducing the need for people to drive.

He said: “However, we intend on improving it, with more green space, more blue infrastructure so that it will be a place that offers far more to the residents of Maidenhead than the current golf club does.”

Council leader Andrew Johnson later said ‘we really shouldn’t lose sight of the demand for family homes as opposed to flatted developments’.

He added: “We do need to develop the golf course site I’m afraid to deliver much needed houses, as opposed to flats.”

He added that the council is looking to increase tree planting.