Maidenhead hairdressers 'working flat out' before lockdown imposed

Hairdressers have been working ‘flat out’ – including 14-hour days – before the lockdown was imposed yesterday (Thursday).

Della Lloyd, owner of The Salon in Furrow Way, and Debbie Cairns, from Square Roots in Queen Street, have been re-arranging clients before a month-long period of closure.

Although both acknowledge they have to go with the rules, they are frustrated that their time and effort into making themselves safe has not been enough to keep them open.

“Yes, it is frustrating, but what can you do?” Della said.

“We are doing everything in our power to make it safe. We are just going to be working flat out – and flat out after we come back. We [have been] working 13/14 hour days.”

Debbie said: “I feel like we are the most COVID-secure places you can come to, so I am disappointed they are [going to] close us. If you are going to lock down, then do everyone for a month, including schools, because then you are not going to have the mixing of people.

“The other option is to look at each sector: what is COVID-secure – or maybe look at the vulnerable, look after them and say to the rest of us: get on and work.

“It is difficult – to be fair to Boris [Johnson], But I am not sure a partial lockdown is going to achieve anything.”

Both salons will be making use of the furlough scheme, and will also be selling products over lockdown using email.

Get in touch via info@thesalonmaidenhead.co.uk and info@squarerootshair.com