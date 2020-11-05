Restaurants closed to diners but open for takeaways during lockdown

A second lockdown means that dining out will be off the cards in the coming weeks, but restaurants are still able to provide takeaways.

An Italian pizzeria and trattoria in Bridge Street will be offering takeaway meals and home-cook kits as the business’ owners do ‘everything we can to try and get by’.

Pietro Mingolla and his wife, Emanuela Dei Giudici, have been running Bianco Nero in Maidenhead since 2013.

Pietro said the second lockdown will be ‘a testing time for us’ but so have the months since the pandemic first hit.

“We had a refurb in January, and we had the best four to five weeks ever, in the entire time we’ve been in Maidenhead,” said Pietro.

“We were doing really, really well, Covid struck and it’s just been really difficult.”

He added: “But you’ve just got to be positive and keep going on really, what else can you do.”

In response to the first lockdown the couple were wise in how they used a grant made available by the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

“I can’t fault the chancellor for what he’s done, I rate him very highly, and it’s only because of him we’re here,” said Pietro.

“We remodelled the business from being a restaurant to being a trachetria, we’ve actually changed the model of how we run the business in order to try and get by.”

He added: “And thank God it worked.”

Pietro and Emanuela, moved to a running a trachetria, focused on home cooking and casual dining, because it is ‘easier to run and much cheaper as well’.

He said: “It’s home cooking, it’s things that we things we eat at home that we offer people here, so we give them the proper, authentic Italian experience.”

Although remodelling the business has been a success, business has still been still slow, with lunchtime trade from office workers dried up, the eatery has been opening from 6pm.

“I’m pretty confident we’ll be okay, we have quite a decent customer base, but unfortunately no-one can predict the future and we just have to ride the storm and do our best.”

He added: “It’s quite difficult but you’ve just got to be positive and keep going on really, what else can you do.”

During lockdown Bianco Nero will be offering takeaways and also have an online store up and running.

“People can basically chose a pack and we’ll give them the ingredients with a recipe card and they can cook at home,” said Pietro.

“As well as selling our product we’re also giving the people the opportunity to keep themselves occupied as well, because it’s not easy being stuck at home.”

Pietro added: “We’ll try and do what we can to basically push the restaurant forward and keep our doors open.”

Find out more about Bianco Nero at www.bianco-nero.co.uk

The manager of Gandhi Restaurant said a second lockdown is not profitable but that there is more to running a business than just making money.

“We are disappointed, but we thought it was going to happen anyway,” said Syed Ahmad.

Just like the first lockdown, the Indian restaurant in Boyn Hill Avenue cannot have diners eat-in, but it will continue to serve-up takeaways.

“When you’re a business, it’s not like you think about ‘business’ all the time, it’s a community service you need to do.”

Syed said the second lockdown will ‘definitely affect our business quite a bit’ but hopes his loyal customers will stay true to their word and keep ordering dishes to enjoy at home as they did during the first lockdown.

“They always keep coming back,” said Syed.

It is these customers and the positive impact of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme which saw the restaurant through the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

“One month you lose, the next month you will gain,” Syed said.

He hopes this will be the case in the coming months, but the priority for now is the restaurant’s staff.

Syed said a team briefing on Saturday night resulted in a change of rota ‘so nobody loses their job’.

Find out more about Gandhi Restaurant at www.gandhiindia.co.uk