Schools should stay open but there is 'anxiety', says Oldfield Primary head teacher

A Maidenhead head teacher has said that schools need to ‘stay open for as long as they can’ but admitted he and staff do have some anxiety about staying open when the rest of the country goes into lockdown.

Richard Jarrett, head of Oldfield School in Bray Road, thinks children’s education and wellbeing is bettered by being in the classroom, however he did warn that schools cannot afford to be ‘complacent’ as the pandemic changes daily.

The education sector – including colleges, schools and nurseries – have been told they can stay open during the lockdown, which starts today (Thursday).

In the spring lockdown schools were closed – except for key worker’s children – and only in June did a select number of year groups return to the classroom.

“We cannot let this virus damage our children’s futures, even more than it has already,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

“I am extremely grateful to teachers for their dedication in enabling schools to remain open.”

Speaking to the Advertiser this week, Mr Jarrett said: “I think they [schools] need to stay open for as long as they can. I think every school has worked phenomenally hard to make sure they are as COVID-safe as possible.”

He added: “If we are to believe the evidence, transmission [of the virus] is much lower in schools than anticipated.

“However we are aware that whilst children may not suffer too badly, they could potentially give it to their families and to the staff as well. So there are issues.

“I am aware there are some anxieties with the staff. We are not as young as we would like to be, I have a number of staff members who are over 60 – but we have to get on with it.”

Mr Jarrett also suggested the Government should have brought the lockdown in sooner, during half-term.

“If they were going to do it [the lockdown] do it when the schools won’t be in anyway,” he said.

The Oldfield headteacher also said that safety guidance for schools was ‘a bit wooly’, and is anticipating more from the Department for Education (DfE) to be released soon.

Linda Smith, who runs a pre-school inside Cox Green Community Centre, agreed that keeping the education sector open was for the better. “We can see how valuable it is to the children and their routines, their wellbeing,” she said.

“In early years, children are not quite aware of the global issue. They are in their own small world, so if we can make it as normal as possible, their wellbeing is going to benefit.”

She added: “We feel quite confident now in our practices that we feel safe.

“We are a little charity pre-school which runs from the community centre, so locally it is good for our families [to stay open], our staff.

“It makes us feel like we are doing a good job.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.