Dozens of nominations for COVID-19 Heroes Award

Organisers of a Rotary award scheme to honour people in the town who have gone the extra mile during the COVID-19 crisis say they are going to have a tough time choosing the winners.

Nominations for the Maidenhead Rotary Club Covid-19 Heroes Awards, which aim to recognise those who went out of their way to help others during the first lockdown, closed on Saturday.

More than 180 nominations for 31 people were submitted and the judging panel, which includes Maidenhead MP Theresa May, will study them all before meeting via Zoom next week to decide the winner in each category.

The scheme is the idea of club president Mary Spinks, who had a 52-year career in nursing and is a former director of the Florence Nightingale Foundation.

She said: “I am delighted by the response which shows the strength of our community and how much people appreciate those who have gone over and above the call of duty to help others.

“It also highlights the amazing things done by some wonderful people. While it is going to be difficult choosing the winners we are looking forward to giving them a little something extra before Christmas.”

Nominations were sought for people who live or work in the Maidenhead area in five categories: hospital worker, community health worker, care home worker, community volunteer, and open category.

Everyone nominated will receive a Rotary Covid-19 Heroes certificate and the panel of judges will pick one exceptional individual from each category to receive a £100 prize.

For further details contact Martin Trepte at martintrepte23@gmail.com or on 07484 691338