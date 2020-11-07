Remember When: Theresa May picked to contest Maidenhead seat at election

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1975: Improved play in the singles and greater experience in the doubles led to Maidenhead Badminton Club’s 13-6 victory over their French counterparts Lillebonne in the bi-annual match for the Lefevre Trophy at Desborough School (main picture).

The last time the teams met, the French team had triumphed 13-8, but Maidenhead moved into an overall 7-5 lead with its latest victory.

1985: Crowds turned out in their hundreds for Marlow Round Table’s firework display, which was voted one of the best ever.

Organisers estimated some 2,500 people packed into Marlow FC’s ground for the display, which included a set-piece depicting an elephant with a moving trunk and tail.

1985: There was also fireworks fun to be had in Maidenhead, as thousands flocked to Maidenhead Round Table’s display at Braywick.

About 6,000 people gathered for the 18th annual show, which raised £1,500 for local charities.

1990: Anti-poll tax protesters lined up outside the town hall as the district council discussed radical changes to the way it operates in a bid to save £1.3million.

Council leader Bill Cooley described the proposals as the most important development for the borough since local government reorganisation in 1974.

But protesters, already angry over the controversial introduction of the new fixed tax, stood outside the town hall with signs mourning the death of local democracy and local services.

Protester Chris Ambrose said: “Cutting services to keep down the poll tax is just not acceptable.”

1990: Runners from all over Britain pounded their way to the finishing line for Marlow’s half marathon.

The run, organised for the Thames Valley Hospice in Windsor, attracted entrants from Sheffield, Bath, Bristol and Canterbury.

The event raised £3,000 for the charity.

1995: Local Tories selected their candidate to contest the newly-created Maidenhead seat at the next General Election.

Theresa May beat 214 candidates to secure the nomination.

She said: “My ambition is to be a good constituency MP.

“But I never predict election results and don’t believe you should be complacent.”