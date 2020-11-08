Louis Baylis Trust donation helps elderly bereaved who are 'terribly frightened'

Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East (SABE) was a grateful recipient of a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust after a long period of struggling financially during COVID-19.

The £1,000 donation has gone towards funding the charity’s ‘emergency services’, which includes its telephone support line and delivering 160 food boxes a week.

Though the charity’s day centres remain closed, it has been extremely busy during the pandemic with its shopping, cleaning and nail care services, as well as reaching out to the elderly by phone.

“Some people are bereaved from COVID-19 – they are terribly frightened and need support,” said Tereena Davies, CEO of Age Concern SABE.

During the pandemic, the charity set up its free befriending service, connecting with elderly people by phone who need someone to talk to during this challenging time.

As a result of what the charity learned from this, it is now rolling out a newBefriending Plus service, which involves in-person visits.

Under the new service, carefully trained and DBS checked volunteers will visit the homes of the elderly to assess their individual needs and organise whatever help they can. This could include help learning to cook, IT support, guidance on operating a mobile phone, help with exercising or any number of things someone might need.

Retail outlets are Age Concern SABE’s main source of income – but they were closed for six months and are now closed again, after national lockdown was announced. The charity is struggling financially at a time when people need it the most.

“With the second wave, we have to up our services again,” said Tereena.

“We welcome any funds for this important work.”

The charity is looking for volunteers for its newBefriending Plus service. To sign up, email befriending@ageconcernsabe.org.uk

For home services, contact 01753 497882 or email home@ageconcernsabe.org.uk