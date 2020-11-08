Three-legged social media star poses to raise money for emergency services

The famed three-legged canine firefighter of Maidenhead, Mr Pelucchi, is on a mission to raise money to support the mental health of emergency services staff.

The Yorkshire terrier named Pelucchi (‘Pelooky’ – meaning blanket fluff) was born with a deformed leg, which made it difficult for him to keep up with his brothers and sisters as a puppy.

When he was discovered by Maidenhead resident Zoe Le Carpentier, it was a stroke of luck for the pup, as Zoe has a background in dog training and working at a dog rescue.

“When I went to visit, there were three puppies running around the room with their mum and dad, but one pup was always left behind and kept falling over. That was me sold,” said Zoe.

As time went on, Mr Pelucchi found it harder to function with his deformity and the decision was made to amputate.

Social media accounts were set up to share his life on three paws and to help other owners about to go through the decision of amputation.

Zoe trained Mr Pelucchi to pose in firefighter outfits, turning him into a social media star.

"He has a love for the garden hose pipe and he loves water, so the obvious outfit for him was a firefighter,” said Zoe.

When ‘Pelucchi’ sent a tweet to Maidenhead Fire Station asking for a job, he was invited to the fire station to meet the crew. Later, he was invited to the Berkshire Fire Station.

The pair have raised money for several causes off the back of Mr Pelucchi’s fame. Now they have shot a calendar at the National Emergency Services Museum, with photos by Sandie Powner, specialist canine photographer, who also grew up in Maidenhead.

The calendar is in aid of Our Blue Light charity, which helps emergency service workers who may be suffering with mental health problems.

Thinking about the 2021 calendar, mental health seemed to be a cause linking everyone together, Zoe said.

Pelucchi’s visits to various stations over the years always had a positive effect on crews. As firefighters arrived back from a call out, he was often thanked for giving crews a distraction and downtime during their shift.

“As [the first] lockdown continued, the mental health struggles of our emergency services was ever more evident,” said Zoe.

“Determination kicked in – we needed to do this calendar, we needed to give something back to the emergency services.”

In just four days of pre-orders, Pelucchi has managed to sell 40 calendars, headed as far as North Carolina, Australia, Italy and Portugal as well as across the UK. See www.mrpelucchi.co.uk to order.