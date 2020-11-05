National lockdown 'will bring the fear factor back' for elderly and vulnerable

Questions are being asked as to how the elderly and vulnerable will fare under the new lockdown restrictions, given their extra vulnerability to illness and loneliness.

“A national lockdown will bring the fear factor back in,” said Tereena Davies, CEO of Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East (SABE).

“But there’s a difference because the Government have given a date when it will end. So there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

During the last lockdown, many care homes banned visitors for the safety of residents. However, this time, care homes are encouraged by the Government to provide safe visiting opportunities.

Visits should be tailored to residents and facilities and should prioritise residents and staff’s safety to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

Options for safe care home visits in line with the guidance could include arrangements such as floor to ceiling screens, visiting pods, and window visits, where the visitor stays outside or remain inside their car.

Visitors can meet outside with a loved one in areas which can be accessed without anyone going through a shared building.

Cliveden Manor care home in Marlow has two outdoor visiting spaces where two visitors can be present at a time, and one designated indoor visiting space that can host one visitor, socially distanced.

“From our point of view, it’s very important to maintain that social contact, to prevent isolation," said Sarah Loveday of Signature, which runs Cliveden Manor.

Besides the elderly, those with additional needs will also be greatly impacted by the lockdown.

David Brind is group manager at Absolutely Leisure, which offers day events such as free go-karting sessions for young people with disabilities and special needs, including autism.

“We’re going to have to close all our facilities,” said Mr Brind. “Families use us as a relief for the stresses and strains of everyday life, so lockdown will have a profound effect on them.

“Hopefully we will be able provide something to look forward to when we reopen, and give some families some solace over the Christmas period,” said Mr Brind.

Age Concern SABE can be contacted on its support phone lines on 01753 497877, 01753 497888 or 01753 497889.