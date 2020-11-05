Maidenhead pubs prepare for worst during lockdown closure

Pub landlords in Maidenhead are preparing for the worst after many were forced to shut their establishments last night (Wednesday).

The lockdown rules mean that all hospitality venues must close their doors to the public until Wednesday, December 2.

Some establishments will be able to stay open if they are operating a takeaway food service, and the Government has performed a u-turn on allowing pubs to serve takeaway alchohol after initially ruling it out.

Issuing a message to their patrons, Martin Hayes and Jenny Baish, the husband and wife who run the The Barley Mow in Cox Green, asked for support from the public.

Jenny said: “Hopefully we can find some support from Government and from the local council to try and ensure our survival.

“Any fundraising ideas and lobbying local council would be great.

“Fingers crossed that we will be back in December.”

While The Barley Mow will be shutting its doors completely during the lockdown, other pubs like The Pinkneys Arms, in Lee Lane, will still be running a takeaway service.

Proprietor James Thornhill said: “On behalf of my team I would like to thank our outstanding community for the extraordinary love and support shown to us over the last six months.

“It's been humbling and has kept us positively moving forward despite the challenges facing us.

“We will also be launching our takeaway menu later this week, so please watch this space for updates.”

Some pubs in the area will be operating a takeaway service for alchoholic drinks too, but these must be preordered by phone or online.