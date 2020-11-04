Theresa May criticises second lockdown and impact on public worship

Theresa May has criticised the Government over the second lockdown and condemned the ban on public acts of worship.

Speaking in Parliament ahead of the vote on the restrictions on Wednesday, which passed by 516 votes to 38, the Maidenhead MP was critical of the data used by the Government.

She slammed the predictions presented by Sage, which showed a worst-case scenario where the COVID-19 death rate could reach 4,000 a day in the UK.

She said: “It appears that the decision to go towards this lockdown was partly, mainly, to some extent, based on the prediction of 4,000 deaths a day, yet if you look at the trajectory of that graph that showed 4,000 deaths a day, we would have reached 1,000 deaths a day by the end of October.

“The average in the last week of October was 259 by my calculation.

“For many people it looks as if the figures are chosen to support the policy rather than the policy based on the figures, so we need these proper analyses.”

The Prime Minister left the chamber while his predecessor was speaking, as she went on to bemoan the impact the new restrictions would have on the economy.

She said: “What sort of airline industry are we going to have coming out of this? What sort of hospitality sector? How many independent shops will be left? The Government must have made this analysis, must have made this assessment, let us see it and make our own judgements.”

Mrs May, the daughter of a reverend, was scathing of the new restrictions and their impact on places of worship. Although they will still be allowed to open for individual prayer, public worship is not permitted.

She said: “My concern is that the Government today, making it illegal to conduct an act of public worship for the best of intentions, sets a precedent that could be misused for a Government in the future with the worst of intentions.

“The COVID-secure remembrance service in Worcester Cathedral is now going to be turned into a pre-recorded online service.

“Surely those men and women who gave their lives for our freedom deserve better than this.”

When it came to the vote, however, Mrs May did not vote against the Government’s lockdown. Windsor MP Adam Afriyie was one of the 32 Tory MPs to rebel and vote against the Government.