Theresa May MP opens Baylis Theatre at Braywick Leisure Centre

Maidenhead MP Theresa May opened the new Baylis Theatre at the Braywick Leisure Centre on Friday.

The space has been named after Louis Baylis, the Advertiser's proprietor, who founded the charitable trust which has donated millions of pounds to charities in the area.

Mrs May was there with her husband Sir Phillip May; trustee of the Louis Baylis Trust, Peter Sands; chief executive of Baylis Media, Jeremy Spooner; Cllr Samantha Rayner, the council's lead member for leisure, and centre staff.

The former Prime Minister took a tour of the new theatre in Braywick Road, as well as the rest of the multi-million pound centre, which opened in September.

It is home to facilities including a bigger swimming pool, gym, and tennis courts, replacing the 45-year-old Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze.

Although the Baylis Theatre - and the leisure centre itself - will soon have to close as the country goes into lockdown, Mr Spooner said naming the space after such a key figure in the Maidenhead community is a 'wonderful gesture'.

"On behalf of Louis’s family and all at Baylis Media, I would like to express our appreciation of this wonderful gesture to name the theatre at the Braywick Leisure Centre after Louis Baylis," he said.

"It is lovely to see his contribution to Maidenhead, though the Maidenhead Advertiser and the charitable trust he created, recognised in this way.”

Mr Sands added: "It is a marvellous facility for the town and we are delighted we have been acknowledged. It is a nice touch and really appreciated by the Trust.

"It acknowledges what we put back into the community but also what we are going to do."