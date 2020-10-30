Poppy sellers in town on Saturday's only

Theresa May showed her support for the Poppy Appeal on Saturday.

Organised by the Maidenhead branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) the volunteers selling Remembrance merchandise were stationed in a gazebo outside Boots and Marks and Spencer.

The Poppy Appeal is the RBL’s biggest fundraising campaign, taking place in the run up to Remembrance Day which will be on Sunday, November 8 this year.

Usually Maidenhead’s poppy sellers would stand outside Marks and Spencer almost daily until Remembrance Day, however this year they will be set-up in the gazebo for a further two Saturdays only.

Maidenhead RBL secretary, Ray Williams said: “Essentially what the legion has said, if you’re going to sell to the public you must keep at least a table between you and them at all times to maintain social distancing.”

He added: “Hopefully next year we’ll be back to normal, hopefully.”

Although the sellers will have less hours in the town this year, and they are ‘not going to take what we normally do’, Saturday was a great start for the appeal.

“We were pleased with it,” said Ray. “We were lucky because Theresa came down for an hour, so that helped.”

So too did the bounty of merchandise available, including crosses, badges, wrist bands, lanyards, and 50 face masks made from poppy material by Ray’s wife and her friend – ‘which pretty much all sold’.

“Despite me badgering them, they’re not making any more,” Ray said.

In the town again on Saturday, the sellers are taking cash donations and also have a card machine.

For people who would like to donate using their mobile phones, the poppy boxes also have QR (Quick Response) codes.