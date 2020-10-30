Alternatives to trick or treating organised for Halloween

Although trick or treating is not recommended for Halloween the scariest night of the year is still being marked with a number of safe activities in the area. They include:

ALL AREAS: Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service is hoping the community will want to do something ‘spooktacular’ for the charity this month.

It is urging people to create their own mini Halloween trails using free window pictures that are available to download from its website.

The idea is that the pictures are printed out, decorated, and displayed in windows with the colouring sheets also shared with neighbours, family and friends to start neighbourhood Halloween trails.

If people want to make a donation they can text PUMPKIN to 70085 to donate £2. Texts cost £2 plus one standard message.

The charity is encouraging people to share their artwork with them on social media, tagging them on Facebook and Instagram via @AlexanderDevineHospice and on Twitter via @alexanderdevine

COOKHAM: A Cookham mum is trying to spread the word about the Cookham Pumpkin Trail, where children go out and spot pumpkins, or pictures of them.

Sharon Hulme heard about the idea of such an activity taking place elsewhere and thought it would be good fun for the village.

“I thought someone needs to spread the word, and as I am a doll artist specialising in creepy dolls, I thought it might as well be me, so I made the poster and put it on social media hoping people would join in,” she said.

Sharon, who sells dolls through her Etsy shop, The Raven’s Trinkets, said: “My children are so disappointed that they can’t trick or treat this year, as are many others, that I thought this may give them something fun to do.”

Her children, Jessica, 12 and six-year-old Jimmi, like many others ‘loved’ seeing all the NHS rainbows displayed in windows during lockdown and she hopes they will enjoy the pumpkin trail just as much.

HOLYPORT: Holyport residents can enjoy an ‘exceedingly spooky’ Halloween trail courtesy of Holyport Community Trust.

Groups of no more than six (including children) will travel around Holyport to admire all the Halloween-decorated houses, walking different trails to allow participants to socially distance.

The free, ticket-only event begins at 5.30pm on Saturday and ends at 9pm. All tickets have now been allotted.

The trail will not involve trick-or-treating. Instead, children will be handed out loot bags at the end of their route at various venues.

TWYFORD: Villagers are gearing up to decorate their houses as part of a free Halloween Hunt this weekend.

The event, which has been organised by Twyford resident Rebecca Meeuwissen, will see participants cover their houses in spooky decorations, and display a unique number in their windows.

Youngsters will then follow a live online map to find the displayed numbers.

The event will take place between Friday and Sunday.

The villages participating in the hunt are Twyford, Ruscombe and Charvil.

Rebecca said: “It’s been very well received. The numbers say it all to be honest, we've had a few local businesses that are joining in as well. The Twyford Youth Club is also decorating; some of their youngsters are decorating windows there.

“I’m just hoping that the weather stays good and that people that do take part enjoy what’s there.”

She added: “Some people I know are planning to get dressed up and go out on their driveway and do all sorts of things.

“It’s going to be a truly unique experience at every single one of the hundred plus houses that are involved.”