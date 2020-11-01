National Gallery judges score more than 100 GCSE artworks from Royal Borough and Slough students

Young people from schools across the Royal Borough and Slough have won prizes for their GCSE artwork in a competition with judges from The National Gallery.

The Thames Valley Learning Partnership (TVLP) ran the competition in September to celebrate the best GCSE art work created in the previous academic year.

More than 100 student entries came in from schools across both boroughs, using a range of mediums, from watercolours and paints, to lino prints, plaster and even nail varnish.

The winner was Milly Handel from St Mary’s School in Ascot, with her plaster and screen print:

Milly won a family ticket worth £30 to The Sculpture Park in Surrey, which showcases 650 sculptures from various artists all year round.

“With over 100 art work entries it proved difficult for the judges to choose only one winner and one runner up, which is why they chose a selection of their favourite works from five of the participating schools,” said TVLP coordinator Clare Matheson.

“The range and quality of the student art work we received was impressive. Our students should be very proud.”

The winner and first runner up entries were:

- Milly Handel, St Mary’s School Ascot (winner)

- Antonia Lubowa, St Joseph’s Catholic High School:

- Teagan Pickering, Holyport College:

- Nikodem Burakowski, Beechwood School:

- Jack Finnis, Eton College:

- Tiana Mouradian, St Mary’s School Ascot:

With coronavirus limiting the number of exhibition venues open to the public, a virtual exhibition showcasing the 23 best student pieces will run from November 2 on the TVLP website at https://tvlp.org.uk/

A selection of the entries will also be appearing on The Curve’s website at www.thecurveslough.com

St Joseph’s Catholic High School, Slough, runners-up:

- 2nd runner up: Chenel Robinson.

- 3rd runner up: Erica Fernandes.

- Special mention: Oliwia Stawicka.

Holyport College, runners-up:

- 2nd runner up: Chloe Leitao.

- 3rd runner up: Robyn O’Leary.

- Special mention: Zsofia Olah.

Eton College, runners-up:

- 2nd runner up: Felix Gibbons.

- 3rd runner up: William Barber.

- Special mention: Augustus McMoran.

Beechwood School, Slough, runners-up:

- 2nd runner up: Harnish Salhotra.

- 3rd runner up: Daisy Green.

- Special mention: Morgan Pritchard.

St Mary’s School, Ascot, runners-up:

- Joint 2nd runner up: Esme Franks.

- Joint 2nd runner up: Cece McChesney.

- Joint 3rd runner up: Isabella Rose Nicholls.

- Joint 3rd runner up: Olivia Miles.

- Special mention: Iris Harmsworth.