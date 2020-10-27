Seven arrested as police target violent crime in Royal Borough

Police have made seven arrests as part of a new operation targeting violent and knife crime offences in Windsor and Maidenhead.

The days of action, known as Operation Limit, took place throughout last week.

The arrests are in connection with investigations in to a number of separate unrelated violent offences.

Chief Inspector James Senior, Deputy Local Policing Area Commander, said: “In the past six months, knife crime and robbery of the person has decreased in Windsor and Maidenhead.

“Thankfully, these kind of offences are not prevalent in our area however, this operation took place following several recent incidents which, understandably, caused some community concern.

“We wanted to act quickly, as we believe an immediate response can only help to further reduce similar offences from reoccurring in our communities. I also want everyone in the community to feel reassured by how seriously we take reports of such offences.”

Those arrested were:

A 41-year-old man from Datchet was arrested after a court warrant for failing to appear was issued. He was remanded to appear in court.

A 38-year-old woman from Maidenhead was arrested and charged with two counts of assault. This was in connection with two incidents in Maidenhead on June 7 and June 14. She was remanded to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 22.

A 30-year-old woman and two men, 32 and 35, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug and money laundering offences. All three were released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from High Wycombe on suspicion of affray, in connection with an incident in Eton, on September 24. He was released on police bail until November 13.

A 41-year-old man from Watford on suspicion of stalking/harassment and possession of a bladed article. The arrest was in connection with an incident on October 13 in which a man was threatened with a knife in Ascot. He was released on police bail until November 13.

The operation was followed by high visibility patrols in Windsor on Saturday involving a number of officers from specialist units across the force.

Ch Insp Senior added: “We were also fortunate enough to work in partnership with British Transport Police and the Royal Military Police, and Eton College. Their support on this operation was invaluable.

“Our additional resources enabled us to focus on these crimes, without impacting upon or taking officers away from work on other important ongoing investigations.

“This resulted in us being able to make 19 arrests during the week for offences linked to violence including assaults, affray and knife crime, in addition to the seven which formed part of this operation.”